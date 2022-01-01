George R.R. Martin reviews GOT prequel as ‘dark, visceral’

American Novelist George R.R. Martin gave his reviews on ‘House of the Dragons’, the supposed spin-off of the fantasy drama, Game of Thrones that was based on his novel.

In his blog site, Not a Blog, George disclosed in of the pieces that he has seen a rough cut of an episode of ‘House of Dragons’, and reviewing the 10-episode-series he mentioned that the “Targaryens are in very good hands.”

In one of his writings on the website titled ‘Most anticipated’, he expressed his reaction towards shows named in IMDb’s most anticipated for 2022, Martin wrote, “Don’t tell anyone I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral a just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The novelist further complimenting the producers Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for their work, wrote, “Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job. And the cast a just as with ‘Game of Thrones’, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them”.

The 73-year-old author informed fans to maintain their anticipation as he concluded the post with the words, “I do not think you will be disappointed”.

American author had written the novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ the HBO fantasy drama was based on. ‘House of Dragons’ will follow with the Targaryen civil war, which occurred about 300 years before the events that took place in ‘Game of Thrones’.

