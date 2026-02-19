George Russell puts Lewis Hamilton on spot over Kim Kardashian dating buzz

George Russell added a playful twist to Formula 1’s preseason buzz when he jokingly questioned Lewis Hamilton about his love life, fueling ongoing speculation linking the seven-time world champion to Kim Kardashian.

The lighthearted exchange took place during the Formula 1 Class of 2026 photoshoot, which brought together all 22 drivers ahead of the new season.

As cameras rolled, Russell placed a hand on Hamilton’s shoulder and asked with a grin, “All loved up, or what’s the latest?” referencing recent rumors surrounding the Ferrari driver’s relationship status.

Hamilton, 41, responded with a smirk and a subtle shake of his head, declining to answer.

Instead, he turned to speak with another driver as the group continued setting up for the photo, leaving Russell laughing and the moment quickly circulating online.

The playful jab comes weeks after Hamilton and Kardashian sparked dating speculation following sightings in Paris, where they were seen exiting the same vehicle upon arriving at a hotel. The pair were later spotted at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, prompting further buzz about a possible romance.

Prior to their rumored romance, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were friends for more than a decade. Following her divorce from Kanye West in 2022, Kim had a public relationship with Pete Davidson and later had a rumored romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.