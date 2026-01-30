Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage gets season 3 at CBS

Fans can anticipate more laughter and family drama as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been officially renewed for a third season.

The popular sitcom, a spin-off of Young Sheldon, centres on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as the young couple navigates the highs and lows of marriage, parenthood, and maturity in Texas.

The series features frequent appearances by Young Sheldon favorites Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper), and Annie Potts (Meemaw). The main cast also includes Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez.

The comedy is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland and is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Following the announcement on social media, fans flooded comment sections with enthusiastic feedback. Many pointed out the unique lineage of the show, which serves as a spin-off of a spin-off (originating from The Big Bang Theory).

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter): “A spin-off of a spin-off? Impressive ngl.” Another added, “People are hating, but low-key, how iconic is it to be a successful spin-off of a spin-off?”

This renewal comes as the show continues its successful run on CBS. Following its initial debut, the series has maintained strong momentum, with the most recent episodes having premiered in October 2024.