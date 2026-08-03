Georgina Rodriguez has shared a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., as the family enjoyed their annual summer getaway ahead of the couple’s reported wedding in Portugal.

The model and influencer took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the beach holiday, describing the trip as a cherished family tradition she has shared with Ronaldo and his 16-year-old son for years.

In the caption, Rodriguez reflected on the close relationship she has built with Ronaldo Jr., whose biological mother remains private and the footballer has full custody.

“Since he was little, this trip has been our special time. Dad, Mom, and him, together at sea, summer after summer,” she wrote, while also praising the teenager’s creativity and talents.

The post included images of the family exploring the coastline, enjoying meals together and spending time on the beach, with Rodriguez describing the getaway as a “fairy tale.”

The family vacation comes amid reports that Rodriguez and the Portuguese football star are preparing to marry in Ronaldo’s hometown of Funchal, Madeira.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo, who have been together since 2016, share two daughters, Alana and Bella. They are also raising twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born via surrogate. The couple’s son, Angel, Bella’s twin brother, died shortly after birth in 2022.