Georgina Rodriguez shares heartwarming moment with Cristiano Jr. as wedding speculation swirls

Amid persistent global media speculation surrounding her upcoming wedding with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez took to social media to highlight a deeply personal family milestone.

Sharing candid moments from their annual seaside vacation, the model and influencer reflected on her enduring bond with Ronaldo’s eldest son, 16-year-old Cristiano Jr., describing their summer sea getaways as a cherished family tradition that has continued unchanged since he was little.

The heartfelt Instagram post offered fans a rare glimpse into the family’s private life away from football and media attention, detailing their days spent exploring hidden coastal coves, enjoying fresh seafood at sea, and bonding over shared meals.

Rodríguez affectionately praised Cristiano Jr.’s artistic talents and adventurous spirit, noting that these annual ocean trips—spent together with Ronaldo—represent a sacred “special time” for their growing family unit.

This emotional update arrives at a time when rumors of an impending wedding between Ronaldo and Rodríguez have reached a fever pitch. Reports circulating across European news outlets suggest that the couple, who got engaged in August 2025 after nearly a decade together, may be planning a private ceremony in Ronaldo’s hometown of Funchal, Madeira, following recent sightings of the pair wearing matching diamond rings during their summer break.