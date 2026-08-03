ISLAMABAD: The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) closed Financial Year 2025–26 with line losses of 9.80 percent, down from 10.43 percent a year earlier, bringing the Company’s losses into single digits.

The improvement was matched by a recovery rate of more than 100 percent, a zero share in the national Circular Debt, and full, timely payment to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G).

Alongside the loss reduction, GEPCO delivered savings of Rs. 5.2 billion during the year through accurate and timely billing, enforcement against electricity theft and defaulters, expansion of the distribution network, commissioning of new grid stations, and rehabilitation of overloaded feeders and transformers, directly strengthening the Company’s financial position.

The Company also improved consumer service delivery during the year, with defective electricity meters now replaced within one month.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has pointed to GEPCO’s performance as further evidence that sustained, data-driven oversight across DISCOs is translating into measurable financial and operational gains.

The Minister continues to review DISCO-wise loss and recovery trends on a regular basis, directing management teams to sustain targets and holding field formations accountable for on-ground enforcement.

The results reflect the reform framework being implemented by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division): continuous performance monitoring of all DISCOs, digitisation of billing and recovery systems, clear policy direction on loss reduction and anti-theft enforcement, and sustained investment in system modernisation and consumer facilitation.

The Ministry’s policy of appointing independent, professional Boards of Directors, coupled with a firm commitment to non-interference in day-to-day operations, continues to give DISCO management the space to plan and execute strategically.

GEPCO’s performance during FY 2025–26 adds to a growing set of DISCO results showing that empowered management and depoliticised governance are yielding tangible improvements in the financial health of Pakistan’s power sector.