Gerard Piqué watches Shakira make history at the 2026 World Cup final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final delivered high-octane drama both on and off the pitch. While football fans around the globe tuned in to watch the championship match, one of the biggest viral moments occurred during the halftime show, where music icon Shakira delivered a record-breaking performance—with her ex-partner, former Spanish defender Gerard Piqué, watching from the stands.

Attending the final at MetLife Stadium alongside the former couple’s two sons, Milan and Sasha, Piqué found himself in the spotlight as broadcast cameras and fans in the stadium panned to his seating section.

While thousands in attendance cheered on the Colombian superstar as she performed her official World Cup anthem “Dai Dai” alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy, online audiences quickly seized on Piqué’s presence. Social media exploded with reactions, memes, and commentary as fans pointed out the surreal dynamic of the former Barcelona star sitting in the crowd while his ex-partner headlined one of the most-watched sporting events in history.

Outpacing on the World Cup Stage: 4 to 3

The 2026 Final added a unique chapter to the former couple’s long-standing connection with the tournament.

Gerard Piqué represented Spain at three FIFA World Cups during his illustrious career as a central defender (2010, 2014, and 2018), lifting the iconic trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Shakira has now officially performed or featured at four FIFA World Cups (2006 Germany, 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, and 2026 North America).

Their paths famously crossed in 2010 during the filming of the global hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. Fast-forward 16 years, and Shakira’s fourth World Cup appearance officially surpassed Piqué’s tournament tally, highlighting her enduring status as football’s unofficial musical queen.

Family in the Spotlight

Despite the media frenzy and public scrutiny following their 2022 split, both parents have remained focused on supporting their children. Clips shared across social media showed Milan and Sasha enjoying the electric atmosphere in the stadium, celebrating their mother’s show-stopping routine while spending quality time with their father during the tournament’s grand finale.