German actor Udo Kier passes away, wife confirms the news

The German actor Udo Kier, whose distinctive career spanned more than 200 films across Europe and the United States, has died aged 81. His partner, artist Delbert McBride, confirmed that Kier passed away on Sunday morning.

Kier rose became prominent through his collaborations with Andy Warhol and director Paul Morrissey, taking on the title roles in Flesh for Frankenstein in 1973 and Blood for Dracula in 1974.

His growing reputation led him to work extensively throughout Europe, particularly with writer-director Rainer Werner Fassbinder on The Stationmaster’s Wife, The Third Generation and Lili Marleen.

Born Udo Kierspe in Cologne during an air raid, he moved to London at 18 after meeting Fassbinder. Kier would later settle in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, where he pursued interests in art, architecture and collecting, remaining a popular figure at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The actor credited a meeting with Gus Van Sant at the Berlin Film Festival for helping him obtain an American work permit and a SAG card, opening the door to roles in the United States.

Van Sant’s 1991 drama My Own Private Idaho marked Kier’s major introduction to American audiences, where he appeared alongside River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

Throughout the 1990s, Kier worked steadily in Hollywood, taking supporting roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Armageddon and Blade. He also featured in Madonna’s book Sex and appeared in her music videos for Erotica and Deeper and Deeper.

As a voice actor, Kier played Professor Pericles in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Mister Toad, as well as Beware the Batman, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, Justice League, The Batman, Metropi, Axe Cop, Major Lazer, Golan the Insatiable, and Dr. Peter Straub in the popular video game Call of Duty: WWII.

Kier’s recent work included Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, which earned Wagner Moura best actor at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.