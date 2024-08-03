German citizen robbed near Lahore airport

LAHORE: A 27-year-old German citizen, who came to Pakistan from Diyarbakir, was attacked and robbed while camping near the Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A robbery incident involving a German tourist – named Berg Florian – occurred within the limits of Lahore’s North Cantonment area.

According to the FIR, the victim was sleeping in his tent mounted in a park near Guldasht Town, when two armed men approached, beat him, and stole his iPhone, cash, and a camera valued at approximately Rs 500,000.

Following the robbery incident, the German national tried to reach the Rangers office on his bicycle but collapsed due to the injuries, while the people standing nearby immediately took him to the Rangers Hospital, where he received medical assistance.

The tourist also alleged that he informed about the robbery incident to the patrolling Dolphin Squad, but they demanded money from him.

On Florian’s request, the Lahore Police registered a case under the provisions of theft, applying Section 382 of The Pakistan Penal Code [Theft after preparation made causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft].

The police are now investigating various aspects of the incident as there have been reports of similar robberies in the vicinity, specifically within the South Cantonment Police Station limits.