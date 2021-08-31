In meeting with German FM, PM urges steps to stabilise Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Both exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Khan recalled his conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in which the two leaders had fruitful exchange of views on the Afghanistan situation.

He underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region. At this pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history, it was important for the international community to remain in support and solidarity with the Afghans, he stressed.

The PM underlined that urgent steps were needed to stabilise the security situation, address humanitarian needs, and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan. These would require sustained engagement with Afghanistan, he added.

He further underscored that both Pakistan and Germany should work closely for the promotion of shared interests relating to regional peace and stability.

The German FM conveyed cordial greetings of Chancellor Merkel. While sharing Germany’s viewpoint on the situation in Afghanistan, he thanked for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in Germany’s evacuation endeavours from Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the celebration of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-Germany diplomatic relations during 2021. The two countries are holding a series of events to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.