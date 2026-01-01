German Visa Process 2026 for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people in Pakistan are eager to seek employment opportunities abroad. However, applying for jobs in a foreign country requires following specific rules and procedures. Germany, in particular, offers vast job opportunities for Pakistanis, but it is essential to understand their organized hiring system for foreigners before applying.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the rules and regulations for securing a job in Germany.

1 First, you need to be aware of ANABIN

The anabin database, maintained by the Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB), serves as the principal reference point for this purpose and constitutes a critical early step in both the visa application process and labour market entry.

A clear and accurate evaluation at this stage not only facilitates smoother administrative processing but also enhances credibility with prospective employers.

Applicants are advised to verify both their awarding institution and specific academic qualification through the official Anabin portal.

For an institution to be fully recognised, it must be classified with an H+ status. Where an institution is listed as H+/−, only certain programmes are recognised, requiring careful verification of the exact degree obtained.

Anabin-Link

2 Key Steps for Verification

A Verify Your University (H+status)

Check if your Pakistani institution is recognised.

B Verify your Degree

Find your specific degree title (e.g., BS, MA)

C Print Two Documents

Confirmation for both University and Degree Status

3. What the Status Means

H+ Institution is fully recognised.

H- Institution is not recognised.

H+/- Only specific degrees from this institution are recognized, requires more verification.

4 Statement of Comparability

Apply if your degree isn’t listed or status is unclear. Issued by ZAB.

List of items needed

Transcripts

Degrees

In cases where either the institution or the qualification is not listed in anabin, or where the assessment outcome is unclear, applicants are required to obtain a Statement of Comparability from the ZAB. This formal document provides an authoritative evaluation of the foreign qualification and outlines its academic and professional relevance within the German system. Given that this process may take approximately three months and involves a prescribed fee, it is prudent to initiate the application well in advance to avoid delays in migration timelines and employment planning.

5 Special Considerations

Regulated Professions

Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers

Need separate formal recognition

It is further important to distinguish between regulated and non-regulated professions. While a positive anabin status or a Statement of Comparability is generally sufficient for many non-regulated occupations, professions such as medicine, law, and teaching are subject to additional statutory recognition procedures governed by sector-specific authorities in Germany.

6 Pakistani Procedures

Mandatory:

Get your degree and transcripts attested by HEC before use.

Careful compliance with these requirements, along with accurate and verifiable documentation, is essential to minimise procedural delays, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen the prospects of successful labour market integration.