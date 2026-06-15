Germany crush World Cup debutants Curacao as Iran set to arrive in US

Germany swept aside tiny Curacao at the World Cup on Sunday, thrashing the debutants 7-1 in Houston while the Iran team touched down in the United States.

Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the tournament, came face-to-face with the four-time winners and despite Livano Comenencia scoring an early equalizer to give his nation a historic first World Cup goal, they soon found the going tough.

Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for the Germans and despite the equalizer, they soon overran the blue shirts of Curacao, with Kai Havertz grabbing a double.

Despite their proud record in the competition, Germany have struggled in recent tournaments and this was the first time they had won their first opening match at a World Cup since they lifted the trophy in 2014.

“It took us a few minutes to get back into the game after they equalized. Curacao can play football too, as we saw, and I’m curious to see how they’ll fare in the group going forward,” said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“I’m very satisfied with us scoring seven goals and our performance for the most part. A winning start is always important and we’re glad we managed it,” he added.

Curacao will hope they can get more out of their remaining Group E games against Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

Iran touch down in US

Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been shrouded in doubt for months after the United States and Israel launched an aerial assault on the Islamic Republic that became a wider Middle East war.

But on Sunday the plane carrying the team from its base camp in Mexico touched down in Los Angeles on the eve of their first game, according to AFP journalists.

Iran take on New Zealand in the city on Monday, marking the first time that a World Cup host has hosted a country it is at war with.

But the Iran team has had to leave some of its support team in Tijuana after the US refused to grant visas to 15 administrative and management staff.

In other games on Sunday, the Netherlands were playing a Japan team weakened by the absence of their injured captain Wataru Endo who announced on Thursday that his international career was over.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu on Saturday described Liverpool midfielder Endo as “hurt” and apologised after saying it had been his call that the 33-year-old should not be involved following a foot injury.

In Philadelphia, Ivory Coast face Ecuador and Sweden play Tunisia in the final match of the day.

Sweden had a curious route to the tournament, having failed to win a single match in the qualifying group phase.

They only obtained a ticket thanks to their UEFA Nations League performance.

Sweden do though boast a strikeforce featuring Premier League stars Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

Five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a powerful Morocco side as they lit the touchpaper on their challenge on Saturday.

Scotland got their first World Cup win since 1990 as John McGinn’s deflected strike gave them a 1-0 win against Haiti.

And Australia stunned Turkey 2-0 to give the Socceroos a strong chance of progressing from Group D.