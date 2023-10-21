Germany eyes investment opportunities in Karachi

KARACHI: Consul General of Germany Dr Rudiger Lotz called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at KMC head office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking to Dr Rudiger, the mayor said that there was a wide scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in various fields. Germany achieved an important position in the provision of urban facilities and the development of science and technology.

“We had also improved the basic urban infrastructure in Karachi,” he said. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipalities and other institutions were working together to provide quality facilities to the citizens, he said.

The mayor said that there were attractive investments opportunities for German investment companies in Karachi and complete facilities would be provided to German investors and companies in Karachi.

“Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany should be more stable in the future and this would increase mutual relations,” said Rudiger Lotz.

He said that Karachi was the main coastal city of South Asia where there were two ports and because of the international airport, Karachi had become an important centre of industrial and business activities.