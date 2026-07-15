ISLAMABAD, July 15: Germany is looking for more qualified nurses as its ageing population has increased the demand for healthcare workers. The country is hiring professionals from different countries, including Pakistan.

Pakistani nurses who want to work in Germany must first get their qualifications officially recognised by the German authorities before they can start working. Nursing is a regulated profession in Germany, meaning foreign applicants cannot work without completing the required recognition process.

Where can nurses work in Germany?

In Germany, registered nurses work under the professional titles Pflegefachfrau, Pflegefachmann or Pflegefachperson. They can find jobs in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centres, home healthcare services and palliative care facilities.

Their daily duties include caring for patients, monitoring their condition, administering treatment, maintaining medical records and assisting doctors during medical procedures. Nurses also help patients with personal hygiene, meals, mobility and other daily care needs.

Recognition of qualifications is mandatory

The first step for Pakistani applicants is getting their nursing qualification recognised in Germany. The recognition is based on where the qualification was obtained rather than the applicant’s nationality.

Applicants can either apply for an equivalence assessment, where German authorities compare their education with German nursing standards, or directly join an adaptation programme. If differences are found during the assessment, they may need to complete additional training or pass a knowledge test before receiving full recognition.

Language and other eligibility requirements

Besides qualification recognition, Pakistani nurses must prove their German language skills at B2 level, submit a medical fitness certificate and provide a police clearance certificate showing they have no criminal record.

Visa options for Pakistani applicants

Since Pakistan is not a member of the European Union, Pakistani citizens also need a German work visa or residence permit before taking up employment. Those whose qualifications are not fully recognised can apply for a visa for the recognition process or enter Germany through the Recognition Partnership scheme if they meet the required conditions.

Applicants with the required qualifications may also use Germany’s Opportunity Card to enter the country and search for a suitable employer.

The German government and licensed recruitment agencies also provide support to help international healthcare professionals, including Pakistanis, find nursing jobs and complete the recognition process.