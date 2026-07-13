Germany is offering employment opportunities through its official portal, encouraging skilled Pakistani workers to explore vacancies across a wide range of sectors.

The “Make it in Germany” portal is an official job platform designed specifically for qualified professionals seeking careers in Berlin.

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) in Pakistan, the platform offers a wide range of job opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan.

Available positions include roles for information technology (IT) professionals, nurses, engineers, physicians, scientists, craftspeople, and other skilled workers.

Further information and job listings are available on the German government’s website: https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/working-in-germany/job-listings

Read Also: Job Opportunities in Germany for skilled labour

Germany has enacted new laws designed to attract IT professionals from around the world, introducing multiple residency pathways and clarifying visa requirements specifically tailored for tech experts and skilled labour.

Under the updated framework, skilled international workers will be granted streamlined job access and residential benefits linked directly to policies set by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. All salary thresholds outlined in the program are fixed as of January 2026.