Germany opens new job opportunities for Pakistani workers

A golden opportunity for skilled workers, especially those in Pakistan’s growing IT sector, in Germany, to access international career pathways and contribute to Germany’s expanding digital economy.

Opportunities for IT professionals seeking to build careers in Germany, amid a significant rise in demand for skilled workers.

Citizens of Pakistan require a residence permit for this purpose. The Immigration Act provides for two titles which govern entry and residence in Germany, namely the settlement permit and the residence permit.

A visa entitles the holder to enter or travel through another country, and third-country nationals require this kind of residence permit. Furthermore, there is a visa opportunity for IT specialists without a formal degree.

Germany is currently experiencing a major shortage of IT professionals. Reports indicate that in 2025, around 109,000 job positions in the IT sector remained vacant.

Experienced or qualified IT specialists can expect attractive jobs in small and medium-sized enterprises, the manufacturing industry, or large international companies.

Specialists in several fields are particularly in demand across Germany, including software development, application support, IT security, and data science.

Employers are seeking talent capable of designing and implementing software systems, maintaining enterprise applications, securing company data, and analyzing complex datasets.