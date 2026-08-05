Germany opens wide range of job opportunities foreign workers

Germany is offering promising employment opportunities for skilled professionals from abroad, with vacancies available across multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, tourism and medical technology.

In response to the country’s growing demand for qualified workers, the German government has issued updated guidance for foreign applicants on visas, employment procedures and residence requirements.

Authorities say international professionals can apply for jobs in a variety of fields where recruitment is currently underway. These include healthcare, medical technology, hospitality, restaurants, tourism and education, with employers actively seeking qualified candidates.

According to German officials, demand is steadily rising in the healthcare sector for professionals such as dental assistants, medical assistants, veterinary assistants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, radiology technicians, surgical technologists, anaesthesia assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and podiatrists.

The medical technology sector is also experiencing a shortage of skilled workers, creating employment opportunities for dental technicians, hearing aid specialists, opticians and orthopaedic technicians.

Skilled professionals are also needed in tourism, hospitality and gastronomy, where vacancies are available for hotel management specialists, restaurant professionals, catering experts and chefs.

Germany is also recruiting trained personnel in the education sector to strengthen its education system. Opportunities are available for teachers, social workers and educators.

Read more: How Pakistanis can apply for jobs in Germany: Step-by-step guide

Eligibility criteria

To work in Germany, applicants must qualify as skilled workers under German law. Candidates are required to hold either a recognised vocational qualification or a higher education degree obtained in Germany or abroad, provided it is officially recognised by German authorities.

How to apply

Prospective applicants can explore detailed information about their profession through the BERUFENET database.

For visa and residence eligibility, candidates can use Germany’s Quick-Check tool to determine whether they meet the requirements.

Job seekers can also browse current vacancies through the Make it in Germany portal, which lists employment opportunities across various sectors. The platform also provides guidance on relocation, professional integration and multilingual information for international applicants.

BERUFENET:

https://web.arbeitsagentur.de/berufenet/

Experts advise applicants to carefully review the recognition of their educational qualifications, professional credentials and visa requirements before applying, as this can help streamline the employment process.

Search available jobs:

https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/working-in-germany/job-listings

More information on professions in demand:

https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/working-in-germany/professions-in-demand/other-professions-in-demand