Germany acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Germany called on Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Markus Potzel, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations, the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Read More: TURKEY HAILS PAKISTAN’S ROLE FOR REGIONAL PEACE, STABILITY

Later on, COAS also visited Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on “Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective”.

During the address, COAS apprised the audience of external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

The COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in the world hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said “Government of Pakistan along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.’

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany.