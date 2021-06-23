Turkey hails Pakistan’s role for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on a day-long official visit to the Republic of Turkey called on General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed.

General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff and General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces were also present in the meeting.

The COAS acknowledged the Turkish engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

Turkey is one of the key Muslim countries in the region and that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability, COAS reiterated.

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.