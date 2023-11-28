Germany-returned citizen robbed at doorstep in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident a Germany-returned citizen was robbed at his doorstep in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Buffer Zone 15A where a citizen was followed by armed assailants from the airport to his doorstep.

Police officials stated when the man reached his doorstep, his bag carrying euros, Rs 1.3 million cash, two mobile phones and a German national card was snatched at gunpoint.

Furthermore, police have registered the FIR of the robbery in Karachi’s Taimoria police station.

Earlier, a woman died while her husband and son sustained injuries after falling off a motorcycle during a robbery attempt near Karachi’s Baldia Town.

According to details, the incident took place on Friday night near Karachi’s Baldia Town. The affected citizen told the media that he lost control of his motorcycle when armed muggers snatched the purse from his wife.

After falling off the bike, the woman died on the spot while her husband and child sustained serious injuries. The injured people were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram, and Farman along with 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of the affected businessman, Shakir Khan.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage, took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops, and mobile phones.