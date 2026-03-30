German parliament experts see Iran war as breach of international law

The war on Iran launched by the US and Israel is in contravention of international law, according to a report released on Sunday by the Scientific services of parliament of Germany.

The attacks constitute a violation of the prohibition on the use of force entrenched in the UN Charter, as they are covered neither by the right to self-defence nor have they been authorized by the United Nations Security Council, the report says.

The 12-page report, which was commissioned by members of the Bundestag for The Left party, points to possible consequences for Germany.

The authors investigate whether the possible use of US bases in Germany, including the Ramstein Air Base in south-western Germany, constitutes assistance, for which Germany would have to bear responsibility under international law.

It concludes that “subject to the specific circumstances of the use … this is certainly not ruled out.”

However, it remains unclear to what extent Ramstein has been used for the attacks. The base is the main hub for US air force operations in Europe and further afield.

From the outset of hostilities on February 28, Spain banned the use of two US military bases in the south of the country. Germany has not banned the use of US bases at Ramstein and Spangdahlem.

At the beginning of the month, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said the use of military bases in Germany was subject to agreements or treaties that had validity under international law, and that no restrictions would be placed on their use.