Germany work visa: Good news announced for Pakistanis

The German Embassy in Islamabad has introduced a new Consular Services Portal to simplify and accelerate the application process for all types of work visas for Pakistani citizens.

The embassy announced that the online system, accessible at digital.diplo.de/visa, will increase the number of visas processed and eliminate the need for waiting lists.

The portal guides applicants through a streamlined process, requiring them to complete a questionnaire and upload necessary documents for preliminary review.

“This ensures applications are fully prepared before in-person appointments, speeding up processes at the embassy,” the embassy stated on its Facebook page.

Applicants must attend an in-person appointment to verify their identity, submit biometric data, and pay the visa fee.

The new system covers various employment visa categories, including skilled employment, EU Blue Card, Opportunity Card, self-employment, and recognition of Pakistani degrees.

The German embassy urged those who have not yet received an appointment to begin their applications on the portal, noting that additional visa categories will be transitioned to the system in the future to further enhance efficiency.

In a separate development earlier, Germany’s Consulate General in Karachi introduced a new visa appointment system, effective immediately.

Due to high demand, applicants can no longer book appointments directly. Instead, they must register on a waiting list, and appointments will be allocated later based on availability.

It is now mandatory for Pakistani citizens to register their names on the waiting list.

According to a statement issued by the Consulate, this change affects the procedure for booking appointments for Schengen and long-term visas (excluding the Opportunity Card/Chancenkarte).

Appointments for opportunity card/Chancenkarte can still be booked directly through German Consulate’s appointment allocation systems.

The Consulate explained that applicants must first register on the waiting list, after which appointments will be allocated in chronological order based on the registration date and available capacity.

“Due to the constant high demand, it has been decided to set up a waiting list in order to efficiently adapt the appointment allocation to the capacities of our visa office” the statement said.