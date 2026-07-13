Germany will continue allowing citizens from 62 countries outside the European Union and Schengen Area to enter without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days in 2026, according to the German Federal Foreign Office.

The policy, outlined in the government’s official visa requirements list, permits eligible travelers to visit Germany for tourism, business meetings, or family visits for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The exemption does not authorize employment.

Among the countries included are several of Germany’s closest economic and diplomatic partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Israel.

Citizens of a smaller group of visa-exempt countries may also enter Germany without a visa and apply for certain residence permits after arrival, subject to German immigration rules.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Germany in 2026:

Albania

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

El Salvador

Georgia

Grenada

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Macao

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Nicaragua

Palau

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Taiwan

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Venezuela

Short-term stays

Travelers from these countries may visit Germany visa-free for short-term stays but must comply with the 90-day limit within any 180-day period. Those intending to work or remain longer generally need the appropriate visa or residence authorisation.

This above list was also confirmed by Ole Aldag, a German bar-admitted attorney specialising in citizenship by descent and German nationality law and is licensed to represent before German authorities including the Federal Office of Administration.