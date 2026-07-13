Germany's 2026 visa-free list is out: 62 countries outside Schengen/EU can enter without a visa
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Jul 13, 2026
Germany will continue allowing citizens from 62 countries outside the European Union and Schengen Area to enter without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days in 2026, according to the German Federal Foreign Office.
The policy, outlined in the government’s official visa requirements list, permits eligible travelers to visit Germany for tourism, business meetings, or family visits for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
The exemption does not authorize employment.
Among the countries included are several of Germany’s closest economic and diplomatic partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Israel.
Citizens of a smaller group of visa-exempt countries may also enter Germany without a visa and apply for certain residence permits after arrival, subject to German immigration rules.
Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Germany in 2026:
Albania
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
Bahamas
Barbados
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Dominica
El Salvador
Georgia
Grenada
Guatemala
Honduras
Hong Kong
Israel
Japan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Macao
Malaysia
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Nicaragua
Palau
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Taiwan
Timor-Leste
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United States
Uruguay
Vanuatu
Vatican City
Venezuela
Short-term stays
Travelers from these countries may visit Germany visa-free for short-term stays but must comply with the 90-day limit within any 180-day period. Those intending to work or remain longer generally need the appropriate visa or residence authorisation.
This above list was also confirmed by Ole Aldag, a German bar-admitted attorney specialising in citizenship by descent and German nationality law and is licensed to represent before German authorities including the Federal Office of Administration.