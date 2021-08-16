Get 2nd dose, SAPM advises as data suggest risks for partially vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Please don’t forget to return for your second dose, cautioned Monday the Prime Minister’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan as he noted the two-dose COVID vaccines are protective only when the course is complete, ARY News reported.

“Two-dose COVID vaccines provide maximum protection after the 2nd dose,” said SAPM Faisal Sultan stressing the people get their Covid vaccination complete to protect themselves from the virus.

Two-dose COVID vaccines provide maximum protection after the 2nd dose, so please don’t forget to return for your 2nd dose. Our data suggests that the risk of contracting COVID-19 for PARTIALLY vaccinated persons is 3X higher compared to FULLY vaccinated individuals. — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) August 15, 2021

He said the data that the National Command and Operation Center () has compiled and studied have suggested that partially vaccinated people are at three-time more at risk than the ones fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 claims 72 more lives during past 24 hours

Pakistan has registered 72 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,478.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,102,079 after the emergence of 3,669 new infections.