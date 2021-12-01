Get free entry in Dubai Expo 2020 on UAE National Day today

DUBAI: People visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai can get free entry into it today (December 2) as the Unites Arab Emirates (UAE) marks its 50th National Day.

On its website, the Expo 2020 Dubai announced the free entry tickets at the gates across the arena.

In the earlier announcement, the Expo 2020 Dubai shared that there will be a wide range of activities from Dec 1st to 4th in the backdrop of the UAE National Day golden jubilee.

The celebrations will include the fancy firework display to light up the skies above the Expo nightly, as the marching bands and children’s parade is set to maintain the upbeat momentum within the premises.

The weekend celebrations have already kicked-off on from yesterday, with the UAE storytellers taking center stage.

The national day will be observed with nostalgia teeming from the planned activities as the UAE traces its roots and narrates its beginning. They will commemorate to highlight the UAE’s visionary pioneers and leaders – ranging from the composers of their national anthem to the innovative and ground-breaking Emiratis that have emerged from the various fields.

The UAE National Day’s principal celebrations are set to happen today, though. The morning celebrations will begin with a flag-raiser and the national anthem singing which will be followed by an ‘Al Azi’ performance, a form of Nabati poetry that is part of the UAE’s cultural heritage to that symbolize victory.

There will be at least two television shows in the evening (7.30pm and 10.15pm) today at the iconic Al Wasl Dome.

Abulhoul said the show titled ‘Journey of the 50’ will include the portrayal of a young boy and his grandmother “is an extension of the impressive opening ceremony”.

