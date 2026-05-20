Get Ready for Whiteout Survival's May 2026 Codes!
- By Zaeem Basir -
- May 20, 2026
Whiteout Survival is giving away exciting rewards, and we’ve got the latest codes for you! These codes will help you survive the harsh winter and build a thriving settlement.
Here are the active codes for May 2026:
HappyMayDay: New code for May
GW2026JP: New code for global event
Earth26WOS0408: 1,000 Gems, 3x 1h Training Speedup, 10x Chief Stamina, and Basic Resources
VpqG7dDK7: 500 Gems, 20k Hero XP, 3x 1h Training Speedup, and Basic Resources
gogoWOS: 500 Gems, 10k Hero XP, 2 Gold Keys, and 20 5-minute General Speedups
WOS0408: Avatar Frame (3 Days), 500 Gems, General Speedups, etc. (Requires Furnace Lv. 9)
EidMubarak2026: 1,000 Gems, 1 Gold Key, 2 Platinum Keys, and Chief Stamina
jpholiday320: 1,000 Gems, Gold Keys, and Basic Resources
GAMING- ALL NEWS AND UPDATES
To redeem these codes, follow these steps:
Open Whiteout Survival and tap your avatar.
Go to Settings > Gift Code.
Enter the code and tap Redeem.
Claim your rewards from in-game mail.
Remember, codes are case-sensitive and expire quickly, so act fast!