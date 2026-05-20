Whiteout Survival is giving away exciting rewards, and we’ve got the latest codes for you! These codes will help you survive the harsh winter and build a thriving settlement.

Here are the active codes for May 2026:

HappyMayDay: New code for May

GW2026JP: New code for global event

Earth26WOS0408: 1,000 Gems, 3x 1h Training Speedup, 10x Chief Stamina, and Basic Resources

VpqG7dDK7: 500 Gems, 20k Hero XP, 3x 1h Training Speedup, and Basic Resources

gogoWOS: 500 Gems, 10k Hero XP, 2 Gold Keys, and 20 5-minute General Speedups

WOS0408: Avatar Frame (3 Days), 500 Gems, General Speedups, etc. (Requires Furnace Lv. 9)

EidMubarak2026: 1,000 Gems, 1 Gold Key, 2 Platinum Keys, and Chief Stamina

jpholiday320: 1,000 Gems, Gold Keys, and Basic Resources

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

Open Whiteout Survival and tap your avatar.

Go to Settings > Gift Code.

Enter the code and tap Redeem.

Claim your rewards from in-game mail.

Remember, codes are case-sensitive and expire quickly, so act fast!