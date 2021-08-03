Get the domestic violence bill passed, Mahira Khan urges PM Imran Khan

Mahira Khan has expressly put forward a request for Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging him to get the domestic violence bill passed expeditiously.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan held a live Q/A session on her Twitter on Aug. 1, in which he assured the public that Noor Mukadam’s murderer Zahir Jaffer will not be allowed to escape his due justice.

A video of this was shared by Mahira Khan on her Twitter the next day, with the request: “Now please please get the domestic violence bill passed.”

The superstar reiterated that the most important part of justice being served would be accountability, saying, “Till there aren’t laws in place, women will always be vulnerable to abuse. There must be accountability.”

She also reshared a tweet shared by actor Osman Khalid Butt that read, “Pass the Domestic Violence Bill. What is taking so long in reviewing it?”

Pass the Domestic Violence Bill.

Several celebs rallied for #JusticeForNoor in light of Noor Mukadam’s horrific murder, including Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Rehman Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Adnan Malik, Meesha Shafi, among others.

Many also urged relevant authorities to make an example out of rapists and murderers, including singer Asim Azhar who on July 29 tweeted, “Aisi saza rakho ke ayenda himmat hi nahi aaye kisi darinday ko.(Have such a punishment that no animal has the courage again).”