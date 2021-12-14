Now you can get your passport at home within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has introduced a new service titled ‘Fast Track Service’ aimed at delivering passports to applicants at their doorstep within 24 hours.

This was announced by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a tweet.

“Now get your passport within 24 hours. Avail DGIP Fast Track Service,” the minister revealed in a tweet.

Now get your passport within 24 hours. Avail DGIP FAST TRACK SERVICE. https://t.co/n4y0fplQxm — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 14, 2021

According to DG Immigration and Passports, Dr Naeem Rauf, 1224 applications were received in last two days of the trial period. “In last few days of trial period, we received 1224 applications & have been successful in delivering all passports within 24 hrs.”

Fast track service is an online facility that will enable people to get their passports at home without travelling and waiting in queues at passport offices. The applicants can get their passports within 24 hours.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced that Asia’s first ever e-passport service will start in Pakistan in the beginning of next year.

He announced this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Dec. 8 to launch important initiatives by Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

The initiatives included revamping online passport facility, fast track delivery service at zonal offices, upgradation of website of Director General of Immigration and Passports and inauguration of its official logo.

