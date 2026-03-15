Getafe's Abqar sent off for grabbing Sorloth's genitals

Getafe’s Abdel Abqar was sent off following a VAR review for grabbing the genitals ​of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth during Saturday’s ‌LaLiga clash at the Metropolitano stadium, in an incident that stunned players and supporters alike.

The flashpoint came around the 55th minute when ​referee Miguel Angel Ortiz halted play and signalled ​a possible sending-off offence after being alerted by ⁠VAR, with the game being paused for several minutes.

The ​stoppage initially baffled those inside the stadium as it followed ​a routine challenge between Nahuel Molina and Mauro Arambarri, with nothing in that exchange suggesting a red card was imminent.

Clarity arrived only ​when Ortiz consulted the pitchside monitor and replays shown ​on the stadium’s big screens revealed an off-the-ball altercation between Sorloth ‌and ⁠Abqar. The footage showed the Moroccan defender touching the Norwegian forward’s groin.

Sorloth reacted angrily, grabbing Abqar’s arm and pulling him to the ground.

After reviewing the images, the referee showed ​Abqar a ​straight red ⁠card for unsportsmanlike behaviour, while Sorloth was shown a yellow card for his reaction.

The lengthy ​delay added an unusual subplot to a ​match ⁠ultimately settled by Molina’s first-half goal, which secured a 1-0 win for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico are third in the LaLiga ⁠table ​with 57 points, six behind second-placed ​Real Madrid and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona. Both rivals have a ​game in hand.