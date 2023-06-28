‘Ghajini’ star Asin is parting ways with husband?

Former Indian film actor Asin Thottumkal breaks silence on the speculations of divorce from husband Rahul Sharma.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Asin, best known for her stint as vivacious Kalpana Shetty in her debut Bollywood film, action-thriller ‘Ghajini’, sparked divorce rumours earlier this week after the former actor deleted all the pictures with her husband, including the ones from their wedding, except for the one photo gallery, which was a tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin)

Reacting to the media reports about their divorce, the celebrity who is currently enjoying a holiday with Sharma, issued a clarification on social media on Wednesday morning. She wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’.”

“Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better,” the statement read further. “(Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asin Thottumkal tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016, and welcomed her first and only child, daughter Arin with him in the following year.

She stepped back from acting following the marriage.

Vicky Kaushal to divorce Katrina Kaif to marry a ‘better actress’?