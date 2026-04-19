Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Tehran remains deeply sceptical of the United States despite an ongoing ceasefire, warning that Iranian forces are fully prepared for any resumption of hostilities.

Speaking to Iranian media, Ghalibaf said Iran does not trust Washington and believes conflict could reignite at any moment, stressing that the country’s armed forces are on high alert.

He also underscored Iran’s control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, describing US efforts to blockade Iranian ports as “foolish” and “ignorant”.

He warned that if restrictions on Iran persist, Tehran could respond by limiting maritime traffic through the waterway, adding that other nations should not expect free passage if Iran itself is prevented from doing so.

Ghalibaf said the ceasefire framework extends beyond Iran, including Hezbollah and the broader regional “resistance front”. He noted that Iran had made a ceasefire in Lebanon a key condition of the agreement.

He added that Tehran continues to support the normalisation of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, but argued that disruptions are linked to the incomplete implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

On diplomacy, Ghalibaf described negotiations with the United States as part of a broader strategy, saying talks are a means to “assert the rights of the people” and complement developments on the ground.

Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s announcement, and a second vessel was hit by a projectile, according to maritime authorities.