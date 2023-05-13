Ghana Ali breaks silence on the ‘homewrecker’ tag

TV actor Ghana Ali finally spoke at length about the ‘homewrecker’ tag she was given for marrying an already-married man.

The ‘Besharam’ actor was targeted to widespread backlash when she announced her marriage to millionaire Umair Gulzar, who already had a wife and son. Ali opened up about the accusation in a recent tell-all with a private news channel.

She clarified that her husband was not in a happy relationship with his first wife, and she knew about his wedding to Ali but still chose to give the reaction that she gave on social media.

“The woman knew everything, she was told before. But when it was announced, I don’t know why her reaction was this way,” Ali shared with the host.

“I was shocked at whatever had happened. I was told that she even tried suicide, I got emails, it was very toxic in the start, but I was prepared for it. I know it wasn’t easy for her as well,” she added.

The actor further quoted her husband saying they were not happy together and their relationship wasn’t working out, hence, such a reaction did not make sense.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghana Ali tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in May 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Faija Umair on November 23 of the same year. They were blessed with their second kid, son Muhammad Elijah Umair earlier this year.

Ali also maintained that her husband had been through much for marrying her.

“He’s been through a lot because of me, the people he trusted were the ones who left him because he chose to marry me. I will do whatever he tells me to,” she stated.