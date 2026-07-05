Ghani Tiger freestyle rap journey making waves in London

LONDON: Ghani Tiger is riding a wave he clearly relishes—the rise of South Asian rap in Britain. “There is a growing influence of South Asian rap in the UK, where artists are mixing Punjabi, Urdu and English sounds to create music that speaks directly to diaspora communities,” said the Pakistani freestyle rapper, whose real name is Hamza Ghani. “I love this.”

Since arriving from Pakistan around a year ago, he has been reaching a wider British-Asian audience with energetic Punjabi and Urdu rap and poetry, much of it engaging with social and political issues.

A recent tribute to the Pakistan armed forces went viral online, propelled by its catchy lyrics and patriotic theme.

Part of the appeal, he argues, is authenticity. “Rap artists are generally not polished industry products,” he said. “Instead, their music carries the feel of real-life experience, online hustle and grassroots popularity. It is very different from traditional, soft and poetic music. It is all about a different experience. A large number of the new generation relates to this style of music.”

He has taken that raw approach onto real stages, opening for Bohemia, Abrar-ul-Haq and Bilal Saeed at London venues and performing at private events, on street corners and at spots like Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus. His ability to conjure a full song in seconds has earned him the label of genius talent from Bohemia, Abrar-ul-Haq and Zeeshan Rokhri.

He is candid that he prefers to do it his own way. “I have personally not sought traditional routes into fame,” he said. “I believe in building my own stage, finding my own audiences and taking my sound directly to the people. Social media has been of huge help.” For Ghani Tiger, London has become exactly that—a platform to widen his reach and deepen his connection with the British-Pakistani community.