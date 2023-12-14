Ghee, cooking oil prices dropped at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday has reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country, ARY News reported.

The spokesman said that the price of ghee of well-known brands had been reduced by 17 rupees per kg, While the prices of cooking oil have been reduced from Rs.37 per liter to Rs.48 per liter, said a press release issued here.

Ghee will be available at Rs 482 per kg instead of Rs 499, while cooking oil will be available at Rs 470 to Rs 422 per liter and other branded cooking oil will be available at Rs 518 per liter instead of Rs 555.

The new prices have been applied immediately and it should be noted that for the convenience of general consumers, Utility Stores Corporation is taking steps to reduce the prices of other items.

Earlier, it was reported that the prices of essential items at Utility Stores higher than the rates in the open market.

As per details, the report issued regarding the prices of grocery items stated that the price of sugar is Rs 155 in Utility Stores where the price in the open market stands at Rs 135.28 which is Rs 19.72 less than in utility stores.

Similarly, the price of a 20 kg flour bag is Rs 2840 at Utility Stores whereas in the open market, the price is Rs 2820.34 which is Rs19.66 less than in Utility Stores.