Ghee, cooking oil prices jacked up at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday approved a significant increase in the prices of cooking oil and ghee, being sold at the country’s utility stores, ARY News reported.

A notification regarding the increase in prices has also been issued with immediate effect.

According to a notification, the prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee have been increased by up to Rs35 and Rs187 per litre, respectively.

The rate of 1kg ghee pack has been hiked by Rs38 to Rs392. The price of a 1kg pack of cooking oil also increased by Rs33 and is now being sold at Rs388.

On October 30, prices of various commodities including tea, milk and others went up at Utility Store.

As per the hike in prices, the price of a 950-gram tea pack for various brands was increased between Rs100 to Rs210. The price for a 100gram jar of coffee also gone up by Rs50, 500 gram of formula milk packet by Rs60, one kilogram of washing powder by Rs10, and 300 gram of custard by Rs5.

The notification further showed a hike in the price of 300-gram corn flour by Rs20, and 250 grams of honey by Rs95 besides also increasing the price of packaged milk.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the nation and announced a “historic” relief package worth Rs120 billion to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

The prime minister announced Rs120 billion relief package to provide essential commodities to 130 million people at subsidized rates.

Under the package, he said, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

