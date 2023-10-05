Ghee price reduced by Rs60 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced the prices of ghee by Rs 60 per kg across the country, ARY News reported.

According to USC Spokesperson, the ghee, which was earlier being sold at 455 rupees per kg, would now be available at Rs 395 per kg.

He said that ghee would be provided at Rs 325 per kg for the registered users under Benazir Income Support Program.

On August 11, the price of ghee at Utility Stores was jacked up by Rs 25 amid rising inflation. According to a notification issued in this regard, Utility Stores had raised the price of ghee by Rs 25 and was sold at Rs 423 per kilo.

Meanwhile, the price of products for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) eligible persons was increased by Rs53, taking the total price to Rs353 per kilo.

The notification further stated that only BISP-eligible persons will get targeted subsidies on utility stores.

In the wake of recent crackdown against smuggling the intelligence agencies foiled a bid to smuggle sugar and ghee to Afghanistan

Secret agency officials in a raid at the National Highway near Shikarpur seized two trucks carrying 40 tonnes of sugar and 8,000 KG ghee to Afghanistan. The sugar and ghee consignments have been taken into government custody, police officials said.