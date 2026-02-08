Ghooskhor Pandit backlash: Ban demanded as protests erupt over title

Hyderabad: The backlash surrounding Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandit, has intensified as demonstrations spread across multiple locations. Protesters have been seen burning effigies of the director and lead star Manoj Bajpayee, with some groups threatening further unrest if the movie is not banned.

Protesters argue that the film’s title deeply offends the Brahmin community by pairing the word “Ghooskhor” (meaning corrupt) with “Pandit,” a term traditionally used to refer to Brahmins or Hindu priests. Community organizations claim the title is derogatory and unfairly singles out a specific caste.

Similar incidents were recorded in Indore, where members of the Brahmin community burned effigies of Manoj Bajpayee and Netflix representatives. Members of the Parshuram Sena warned of direct action if their demands were not met. One demonstrator stated, “We oppose this film and demand a ban. Otherwise, Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board to intervene.”

In Bhopal, members of the Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj organized a protest displaying placards with slogans such as “Death to producer Neeraj Pandey,” “Shut down Netflix and file an FIR,” and “Death to actor Manoj Bajpayee.” The protesters demanded immediate legal action and harsh consequences for the filmmakers.

The controversy has also reached political circles. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticized the project while speaking to the media: “It is extremely disgusting how some in the film industry are disparaging Indian culture, particularly the Brahmin community. I vehemently oppose the dissemination of such content to the public.”

Furthermore, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially protested the title, stating it could disrupt social harmony. In a letter sent to OTT platforms and producers’ associations, the FWICE noted:

“FWICE and its affiliated associations strongly object to this title, as it appears to target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in an offensive manner. We believe there should be no division in society based on caste, creed, or profession.”

The organization warned it may distance its members from the producer’s future projects if the issue is not addressed.