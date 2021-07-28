VIDEO: ‘Ghost’ takes wicket during T20 match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

A bizarre incident was caught on camera during the second Zimbabwe-Bangladesh T20I as one of the bails mysteriously dropped on the pitch on its own, leading to an appeal for hit-wicket.

The spooky moment happened during the 18th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Mohammad Saifuddin was on strike. Tendai Chatara was bowling his fifth delivery, when the weird incident occurred. Saifuddin turned around to see what had happened when he heard the sound of bails being dislodged.

First ever wicket taken by a ghost 😛😂 pic.twitter.com/9vG0BI50S4 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 24, 2021

The umpires investigated the unusual situation and the footage retrieved was quite unsettling. It showed Saifuddin inches away from the wickets and looks like, the wind had toppled the balls. The stumps were also shifted from their original and upright position. The incident was eventually reviewed and was given not out.

