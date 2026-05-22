'Ghosts' S5 finale to stream today on Paramount+

CBS confirmed that the season 5 finale of Ghosts will stream on Paramount+ on May 22.

The fan favorite “Ghosts” character vanished seemingly for good at the end of Thursday’s two-part Season 5 finale, and star Richie Moriarty is wondering the same thing. Moriarty, who has played the spirit of late 1980s-era Pinecone Troopers leader and travel agent Pete Martino since the show’s launch in 2021, is eagerly awaiting word from “Ghosts” showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman about the fate of his character but is bracing for the worst.

In the interview with Variety, he noted further, “They got back in the writers’ room about a week ago, and they’re trying to figure it out.”

He continued, “Everyone, the whole cast is a little nervous, including myself, obviously. We’re five seasons into this show, and we haven’t yet lost any of the main eight ghosts. I think at a certain point, as hard as it may be, you do kind of have to lose someone to keep the stakes of the show feeling real. So, I don’t know what they’re going to decide to do. I’m anxiously awaiting the news! I hope for my sake that it’s not Pete, but we’ll see”.

In the back-to-back episodes, “Up the Creek” and “Across the Pond,” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) learn that the evil conglomerate Ever Creek Water has purchased a controlling interest in Woodstone and plans to tear it down to build a data mining facility in its place.

The couple is told they need to secure a historic landmark designation for the house to stop the destruction. Although plenty of people have died at Woodstone, none of them have lived long enough to have a historically significant life until cholera victim ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) reveals her secret. She was actually once a princess, until she decided to run away from her castle and come to America.