Ghostwriter for Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ revealed

As Prince Harry of Britain is set to release his much-anticipated bombshell memoir, the name of the ghostwriter who co-wrote ‘Spare’ has been revealed.

As per the reports from International news outlets, the Duke of Sussex has enlisted the penmanship of American novelist JR Moehringer to co-write his memoir ‘Spare’, set to release in January 2023.

Reports also suggest that journalist-turned-author, Moehringer has received $1 million for this project, while, Harry is said to have received $20 million upfront to publish his ‘intimate and heartfelt’ memoir.

#PrinceHarry may not have written his memoir (that honour goes to ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer) but at least he will have read it: he’s recording the audio book, to be released on January 10. #royal pic.twitter.com/7ArjPlQ1u3 — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) October 27, 2022

It should be noted here that publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the title and release date of the memoir earlier this week. The book, set to be out on January 10, will be “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”, the publisher said.

The title ‘Spare’ refers to Harry’s position as the younger brother of Prince William, who has been heir to the British throne since their father Charles become king last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Until William and his wife Kate had their three children, Harry was next in line to his brother in the order of succession, hence the phrase ‘the spare to the heir’.

The book will be published in 15 languages, including Spanish, French and Chinese, while the English-language edition will be available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Canada.

It will be priced at 28 pounds ($32.43) in Britain, the publisher said, and an audio edition, read by the author, will be released.

Prince Harry will support British charities with donations from the proceeds of the memoir, the publisher said.

