Ghotki: Armless youth set on fire, strangled to death

GHOTKI: In a brutal incident of murder in Mirpur Mathelo, killers burnt a handicapped youth to death, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Heartless killers set an armless youth on fire, the victim namely Abbas, jumped into the water to save himself, but the accused also jumped into the water behind him and strangled him to death, police said without highlighting the cause of the incident.

The police have arrested a suspect over alleged involvement in the incident. “We are inquiring into the extremely regretful incident,” an official of the local police told the media.

In a similar incident in Faisalabad a woman was set on fire in June this year by her tenant after she resisted his attempt of rape, local police said.

The incident took place in Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Kashif, tried to rape the woman after finding her alone in the home.

Upon resistance of the woman, Kashif allegedly set the woman on fire, said the neighbours in their statement to the police.

Acting on the preliminary investigation, the police arrested the alleged rapist and started further investigation into the matter.

Comments