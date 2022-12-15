Ghotki: Books sold in scrap were of private publishers, says probe

KARACHI: Sindh Education department officials have been given clean chit in the inquiry committee report after the issue of selling textbooks to a scrap dealer came to light in Ghotki.

The textbooks of 2016 to 2020 were sold in scrap in Ghotki and after the anguish on the matter, the Sindh government took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the issue.

The inquiry report stated that the books sold in a scrap were not of Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) but were of the private publishers, or semi-government, who run their educational institutes with the Education department.

The sold books were not the property of the provincial government and neither the man who sold the books was an employee of the Education department.

The report further said that no government official of Sindh was found guilty during an investigation into the matter and added that the private staff is responsible for the selling of the books in scrap.

