Ghotki: Hot oil burns 10-year-old girl during pakora stall dispute

GHOTKI, July 10: A 10-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after hot cooking oil spilled on her during a clash between two groups over setting up a pakora stall in Sindh’s Ghotki district, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Qadirpur area, where two groups got into a fight over the stall. During the altercation, hot oil fell on the young girl, leaving one of her eyes badly affected.

The injured child was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred her to Gambat Hospital for further treatment due to her critical condition.

The girl’s father alleged that the suspects deliberately threw the hot oil at his daughter.

Ghotki police have registered a case and arrested one suspect in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki.

The IGP directed police to immediately arrest all those involved and ensure strict legal action against them. He also instructed officials to remain in contact with the victim’s family and provide them with all possible legal assistance, protection and support.

Meanwhile, police arrested a faith healer identified as Ramoo Kolhi after he was accused of allegedly raping two teenage cousins in Mirpurkhas.

According to reports, one of the girls died, while the other was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad in critical condition.

Mirpurkhas police said the victims were cousins aged 13 and 14. One of the girls had reportedly gone to the faith healer along with her cousin to seek help in bringing back her upset mother.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly gave the girls an intoxicating drink before sexually assaulting them along with an accomplice.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, including charges of abduction, rape, and murder.