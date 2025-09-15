Ghotki: Indus water enters in Qadirpur gas field

GHOTKI: The Indus River’s floodwaters have reached to the platform of the gas wells, the Qadirpur gas field management has said in a statement on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that a flow high flood waters in the Indus River has entered in Sindh and passing through the northern Sindh region.

The flooding has submerged several villages in the katcha area of the river.

The floodwater erosion has affected the gas wells of the OGDCL and swept away the protection plates.

The officials have confirmed entry of the floodwater in the ERW system of gas wells located in Block-VI in the katcha area.

The sources at the Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) have said that the flooding has affected 10 wells. “Gas production from these 10 wells, has been suspended for last two days”, RC Sukkur said.

The officials said that the ERW Platform, which remained unaffected in 2010 super flood, has been affected in this flood.

Qadirpur gas field is one of the major reserves of gas in the country in Ghotki district of Sindh.