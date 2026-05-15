KANDHKOT: At least four labourers were killed, and another was injured in two separate incidents involving the collapse of bridges in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge

In the first incident, a section of the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge collapsed in Sindh.

According to local sources, the accident occurred during construction work when a heavy portion of the bridge suddenly gave way and fell.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding construction quality and possible corruption in the multi-billion-rupee project.

Naseer Canal Bridge collapse

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least four labourers were killed and another was injured after a section of the dilapidated old bridge over Naseer canal collapsed in Tangwani near Karampur area in Sindh on Friday.

Local residents said that work was underway for the construction of a new bridge when a portion of the old bridge suddenly collapsed onto labourers.

Rescue efforts were delayed, with reports claiming that emergency teams failed to reach the site for several hours after the incident.

Authorities confirmed that four bodies were recovered from the rubble, while one injured worker was shifted for medical treatment.

The deceased workers were identified as Abu Bakar, Imam Bakhsh and Imdad Nandwani, while the identity of the fourth victim was yet to be officially confirmed.

Initial reports suggest the casualities may have occurred due to inadequate safety arrangements at the construction site.

Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge

The Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge is a major infrastructure project being built over the Indus River to connect upper Sindh with Punjab and Balochistan. Initially designed as a three-kilometre bridge, the project was later expanded to approximately 12.2 kilometres following recommendations by the Indus River Commission after the devastating 2022 floods.

The bridge project was launched by Sindh’s Works and Services Department, with the concession agreement signed in May 2018. Construction formally began in August 2020.

Due to repeated delays, revised designs and flood-related changes, the project cost increased significantly from its original estimate of Rs17 billion to around Rs32 billion.

Last year, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that work on the previously stalled project had resumed and expressed hope that the bridge would be inaugurated in June 2027.

Calling it a vital regional connectivity project, the chief minister had said the bridge would strengthen links between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan and serve as a major development initiative for the region.

The latest collapse has sparked outrage among local residents and social media users, with many demanding a transparent investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.