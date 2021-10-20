Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus to complete in July 2023

KARACHI: The construction of Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus River will be completed by July 2023, a session of the Sindh cabinet briefed on Wednesday.

Sindh’s Secretary Works Imran Ata briefed a meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on construction of Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge.

The cabinet was also informed about construction of a link road to M-9 motorway.

“These are the best projects of Sindh government being built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus being built with an estimated cost of 14 billion rupees, the cabinet was briefed.

“The two-kilometer bridge would have four-lane road,” the cabinet informed.

The provincial cabinet was briefed that a 12.8 kilometers long approach road will be constructed along the Ghotki side of the bridge, while 15.2 kilometers long approach road will be built along the bridge on Kandhkot side.

The bridge as well as the approach roads will be completed by July 2023.

The cabinet also constituted a sub-committee of four members including Syed Nasir Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Qasim Naveed, which will monitor the projects of provincial departments and will report to the cabinet.

