MARI energies announces oil, gas discovery in Ghotki

KARACHI: Mari Energies Limited on Thursday announced a gas and condensate discovery at its Shams-1 exploratory well, located in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) area in Ghotki district, Sindh.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the well was spudded on January 30, 2026, and drilled to a depth of 3,075 metres.

The well targeted the Lower Goru-B sands as exploratory horizons. During testing, it produced gas at a rate of 47.98 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), along with 64 barrels per day of condensate, at a choke size of 64/64”.

A stabilized wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,404 psig was recorded during the test.

Mari Energies is the operator of the Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, the statement added.

Earlier, on February 27, 2026, Pakistan awarded 11 new onshore oil and gas blocks in a move aimed at accelerating domestic exploration and reducing reliance on imported energy.

The Petroleum Division of the Government of Pakistan inked Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) at a ceremony in Islamabad attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The awarded blocks include eight in Balochistan, two in Sindh, and one in Punjab.

The successful joint venture partners include Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Energies Limited (MariEnergies), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Prime Global Energies (Prime).

MariEnergies will operate six blocks, holding 100 percent working interest in five, Padag, Chagai, Dalbandin, Merui and Merui West and a 60 percent stake in the Ahmad Wal block, alongside OGDCL with 40 percent.

OGDCL will operate three blocks, including Kalat North with 100% working interest. It will also lead two joint venture blocks: Naing Sharif (OGDCL 70% as operator, Prime 30%) and Khiu-II (OGDCL 60% as operator, MariEnergies 40%).

PPL emerged as the highest bidder for the Kalat South block and will operate it with a 40% working interest, in partnership with OGDCL (30%) and MariEnergies (30%).