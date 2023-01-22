GHOTKI: Police recover four hostages, honey-trapped by bandits

GHOTKI: Police in an operation in katcha area of Ghotki district recovered four hostages, ARY News reported citing police sources.

Police launched an operation in katcha area of Rownti and recovered four persons kidnapped from various cities of the country.

“Four hostages were abducted by honey-trapping from Pishin, Quetta and Hyderabad,” police said.

“Two abductors were also injured in exchange of fire,” according to police.

The media has reported several incidents of honey trapping in which the victims being lured by female voice on phone to be trapped for abduction.

Recently, CTD investigation team in Karachi arrested a woman from Korangi leading a gang involved in honey-trap.

An investigation team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the ringleader of Shanno Gang in a raid in Korangi duping citizens on telephone and abduct them to take money, In-charge CTD Chaudhry Safdar said.

“Three fake CTD officials, namely Sajjad, Arbaz and Salman, have also been arrested with accused Shanno,” CTD official said.

“The woman used to befriend citizens on phone to trap them and invite her victim to a specific place under a plan, when three fake officials raid the spot, keeping their victim detained, blackmailing them and allow them to leave after getting heavy amounts from them,” CTD official highlighting the modus operandi of the gang said.

In November a resident of Safoora in Karachi was lured in female voice call to reach Kashmore and get abducted, family members told police in an application.

To protect citizens from being honey-trapped by criminal gangs, the Sindh Police recently started an awareness campaign for general public.

In the city of Kashmore and Gothki the bandits posing as women on voice calls lured men into meeting them and then kidnapping them for ransom.

Punjab police also started a campaign to protect the citizens from honey trap.

