Ghotki: Police recover two hostages from bandits in katcha area

GHOTKI: Police recovered two hostages from a gang of bandits from Ghotki’s katcha area, a police officer told media on Saturday.

“Two kidnapped persons have been recovered from the katcha area of Rownti,” SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah has said.

“Recovered hostages Shakeel and Abu Bakar were duped by the bandits with a fake marriage proposal,” police official said.

“They are residents of Islamabad and Mian Channu,” SSP said.

The dacoits gang had demanded 30 million rupees from the families of hostages, SSP said.

SSP Ghotki said that the operation against bandits will be continued till recovery of all hostages.

Earlier, police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area of Ghotki arrested a facilitator of Chandi Shar and Morio Shar gangs of bandits.

The accused opened firing as the law enforcers conducted raid at their hideout, a spokesman said. “Three accused were injured in Rangers retaliatory fire and escaped from the scene,” official said.

“Four SMGs with magazine and 500 rounds of sub-machine guns were recovered from the arrested man,” according to spokesman.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The area remains a hotbed of criminals due to its difficult terrain posing formidable challenge for authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.