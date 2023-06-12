Another suspect identified in GHQ attack

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have identified another suspect involved in an attack over GHQ Rawalpindi during May 9 violence, following the arrest of the former prime minister and the PTI chief.

Raja Danish Waheed, who is a resident of Rawalpindi, was found inciting people to attack Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9.

The suspect entered GHQ after taking down its monogram. Danish was also involved in pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs at law enforcement agencies on May 9 during violent protests.

Efforts are underway for the arrest of the miscreant.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president – Rawalpindi Chapter – was allegedly identified as a prime suspect for initiating May 9 riots at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the details, the investigators identified the miscreant – PTI vice president, Mian Atif Mehmood Qureshi – who threw a petrol bomb towards the central gate of GHQ.